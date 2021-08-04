‘We are Virginia’ partners with Chesapeake Public Schools for supply drive

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A local organization is planning to host a school supply drive for Chesapeake Public School students.

According to WAVa (We are Virginia), they’ve partnered with Chesapeake schools for a “Stuff the Bus” event.

The two supply drives will be held at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

August 14 at Thurgood Marshall Elementary

August 28 at Treakle Elementary

“Already we are receiving support from our communities and others,” said event organizers. “We’re excited to see how much support is being provided for this worthy cause.”

