Wawa giving away free coffee to teachers, other school workers through end of September

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As students head back to school on Tuesday, Wawa is showing its appreciation to teachers and other school workers with free coffee through the end of September.

Teachers/faculty members, school administrators and support personnel can get any size hot coffee for free (one each day) from Sept. 8 to Sept. 30. They just have to show an associate that they work for a school.

We wanted to show our tremendous appreciation for the teachers and faculty who are working tirelessly to educate children in our area despite the many unique challenges our schools face this year,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Food & Beverage Officer for Wawa.

The offer is available at all Wawa locations.

