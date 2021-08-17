Virginia Natural Gas hosting drive-thru school supply drive Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Natural Gas is hosting a drive-thru school supply drive ahead of the upcoming school year.

The event slated for Wednesday, Aug. 18, is will be held at VGN’s headquarters in Virginia Beach located at 544 S. Independence Blvd. and the Newport News location at 746 Diligence Dr. from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

VGN officials say the school supply drive will help families across Hampton Roads who may be experiencing financial hardships.

Once they are collected, the school supplies will be distributed by the Salvation Army to students in need across Hampton Roads later in August.

The event is drive-thru and participants are asked to wear face coverings.

Needed school supplies include backpacks, colored markers, composition books, highlighters, index cards, loose-leaf paper, Post-it notes, scissors, spiral notebooks and three-ring binders.

