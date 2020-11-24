Virginia Beach schools to return students with disabilities to in-person learning Dec. 1

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools has decided some students will return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving.

In a letter sent to families Tuesday night, school officials said students with disabilities will come back to campus on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Class sizes are limited to no more than 10 students and two staff members in each classroom.

The district says personal protective equipment will be provided for teachers and staff.

No date has been set for when the rest of students can return.

Virginia Beach school officials drew back earlier this month and returned all students to 100% remote learning in response to rising COVID-19 cases in the region and city.

The decision came less than a week after the division sent thousands of students back to a hybrid in-person learning model.

The division said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 data in the region and wait for it to return to a lower percentage of cases. School officials will confirm the downward trend with health officials and then start a seven-day countdown to return all Option 1 students to in-person learning.

If the cases trend back up into the “red” zone during those seven days, the countdown will stop, students will plan for more remote learning, and wait for cases to trend back into the lower-risk category.

In addition, VPCPS has canceled all winter junior varsity athletics. Meanwhile, varsity team sizes for winter sports will be limited and “consistent” throughout city high schools.