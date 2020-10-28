Virginia Beach schools plan for all grades to return to hybrid in-person learning next month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In about two weeks, all students who asked to return to school in-person in Virginia Beach will be in the classroom at least two days a week.
On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach School Board voted unanimously to pass the superintendent’s plan to return all Option 1 students to a hybrid learning model for in-person instruction.
The change means by Nov. 12, all students whose families selected Option 1 — meaning they’d like to return to in-person learning when possible — will be physically in school at least some days a week.
The move includes Option 1 students at ATC, Tech Center, GSA and ESP at Brock Center.
School board members discussed the issue for several hours. Some tried to make a motion to alter the recommendation, but it didn’t pass.
Grades pre-K through six, as well as grade nine, have already been in school for some in-person learning.
Here’s the breakdown of the return-to-school plan approved Tuesday night:
- Seventh grade would be in the classroom on Tuesday and Wednesday each week. The other days are remote learning.
- Eighth-graders will be back on Thursday and Friday each week, with the other days being remote.
- Grades nine through 12 with students with last names from A through K will be in school Tuesdays and Wednesdays with remote learning the other days.
- Grades nine through 12 with students with last names from L to Z will return to the classroom on Thursdays and Fridays with remote learning the other days.
