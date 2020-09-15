Virginia Beach public schools prepare to safely transport students in return to in-person learning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has learned a lot about school districts’ plans to safely return students to the classroom during the coronavirus pandemic, but what about the bus?

WAVY got a look inside a Virginia Beach City Public School bus to find out what they’re doing to make sure your child stays healthy on their way to and from school.

“We just want to let the parents know that that your child is going to be safe when they board our school buses,” said Chris Sprouse, training supervisor with Virginia Beach City Public Schools Transportation.

Sprouse said all the buses will be cleaned in high-touch areas in-between each run. They will also be deep cleaned every morning and night.

“[Students] will walk to the back of the bus, sit in the seat and that will be their assigned seat for the rest of the year,” he said. “Elementary students can sit up to two students to a seat if that is required.”

He added elementary students are able to sit with siblings or other students they interact with often in their neighborhoods.

He said middle school students and high school students will sit one student per seat. He also says all students will sit in a staggered format.

Students and drivers will also be required to wear face masks. The bus is also fully equipped with personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer.

“Each child should arrive at the bus with a mask on but if they do not have a mask and they’re at the bus, we will provide the child with a mask.”

10 On Your Side also learned the number of Virginia Beach City Public School students registering to take the bus is down significantly.

Typically, officials said around 50,000 students register, but right now a little over 18,000 are signed up.

District officials said that’s going to allow them to maintain better social distancing.

