VB schools working to bring more students back in-person

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools are working to bring additional students back for in-person learning later this month.

By April 27, the city will have all option 1 students back for face-to-face instruction four days a week.

“This decision follows weeks of school visitations, discussions with principals about staffing needs, consultations with our health experts, and a determination that all transportation needs and safety mitigations are in place,” the division said.

Option 2 students that want to return to option 1 should contact their school administration to make the request to change. Limited classroom space may prevent the request from being accommodated.

In a letter to families Thursday, the vision also aid it was still weighing options for graduation ceremonies this upcoming year.

“One plan would involve schools hosting numerous smaller ceremonies, like last year, based on physical distancing requirements. Another plan is using the Veteran’s United Home Loan Amphitheater, which only recently presented itself as a potential host for commencement exercises,” the division said.