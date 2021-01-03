VB School Board to hold live broadcast of workshop with updated proposal on bringing students back to in-person learning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Jessica Owens, of the Virginia Beach School Board, posted to social media reminding the community that the school board will be holding a workshop this week to discuss the updates for in-person learning throughout the school system.
The workshop will be Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. This is not a formal meeting, so there will not be an opportunity for voting or public comment.
“Administration will be presenting an updated proposal for how and when to move forward with bringing students back for face to face,” Owens posted.
The workshop will be available for the public to watch via the following methods:
- Click here to stream on VBCPS website
- Watching on Channel 47 VBTV
