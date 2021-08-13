Urban League of Hampton Roads hosting back-to-school giveaway

Some small backpacks are more compact than others, so check the size before you buy to make sure it will fit everything you need it to.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Urban League of Hampton Roads (ULHR), in partnership with Walmart, is hosting a back-to-school supplies giveaway in Norfolk.

The event is scheduled for August 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School on Park Avenue. Children attending will receive backpacks stuffed with pocket folders, notebooks, pencils, pens, crayons, erasers, calculators, scissors and more.

“We’re excited to partner with Walmart to provide back-to-school supplies to any child in need,” said Gil Bland, President and CEO of the Urban League of Hampton Roads. “Back-to-school shopping can often put significant pressure on a family’s budget – between the clothes, shoes, backpack, supplies – it can add up and become very expensive. Courtesy of Walmart, we are happy to help alleviate some of the financial burdens families are experiencing through the donation of school supplies to help a child go back to school prepared and ready for the new year.”

All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and required to pre-register online. In addition, a birth certificate must be presented for each child getting supplies.

“Walmart is proud to support our Hampton Roads community. We know when students are prepared and have the tools necessary for success, their participation and engagement in class and learning increases,” said Melissa Henderickson, Market Coordinator for Walmart Hampton Roads region. “It’s been a rough time for a lot of families, and this is one way that we can help serve our community.”

For more information or to pre-register, visit URLH’s website.