PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Now that school is back in session across Hampton Roads, it’s important to remember buses transporting students will be on the road with us for many months.

WAVY is on your side with tips on what to do when you come across a school bus.

That stop sign that comes out of the side of the bus means something. When you are driving behind a school bus, you should treat it as you would typically treat a normal stop sign.

Holly Dalbe with AAA said, when in doubt, follow this rule, “And that is that you must stop for a stopped school bus with their red lights flashing and the stop arm out. And you must remain stopped until the lights go off, the arm goes in, and the bus begins to move again.”

10 On Your Side has created an interactive quiz to test your knowledge of some school bus safety facts.