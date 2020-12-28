Suffolk schools again delay return to in-person learning, winter sports still suspended

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk schools will not bring students back to in-person person learning starting in early January, instead opting to continue virtually due to a continued rise in COVID-19 cases over the holidays.

Suffolk Public Schools made the announcement Monday on social media. The division had originally proposed returning kindergarten through fifth-grade students on Jan. 4, and grades six through 12 on Jan. 11.

In addition to delaying the return to in-person learning, the division has also decided to continue the suspension of Virginia High School League winter sports.

The next review of the situation will be Jan. 4, the division said.

The delay is the latest in a series of decisions by the Suffolk School Board to keep students remote. The most recent decision to delay was Nov. 12.

The school board will determine the schedule for the return of students at a future date. Specialized program students will continue to attend school face-to-face on Wednesdays, one day a week.