Suffolk resource fair to provide free hair cuts, vision tests and more for students

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) –A back-to-school resource fair will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Booker T. Washington Elementary School.

The fair is being put on by the Suffolk Public Library and Suffolk Parks & Recreation.

Parents and students of any age can register for school at this event. Registration paperwork is requires and can be found on the Suffolk Public Schools website.

Immunization requirements must be met before students can attend school. Immunizations consultations with certified nurses will be available to families who bring students’ shot records.

Other services offered at the event include free vision screenings and hair cuts.

The fair will also have free books, school supplies and clothing for students while supplies last.

Leading up to the resource fair, Suffolk Public Library is collecting new and used clothing for five to twelve-year-olds. Donations can be dropped off at Chuckatuck Library, Morgan Memorial Library and North Suffolk Library.

Bounce houses and other activities will be available to children at the event.

“By bringing all of the key players together that play a part in student success, we are creating a one stop shop for families to start the school year off successfully,” says Suffolk Public Library’s Youth and Family Services Manager Jennifer S. Brown, MSLIS, PhD.