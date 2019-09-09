Special education classroom at Va. Beach school gets $100K makeover

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Special needs students in Virginia Beach are starting off the new year with a whole new world of possibilities.

Over the summer, Pembroke Elementary School’s special education classroom got a $100,000 makeover.

What this revamped classroom can teach kids is priceless.

Their lessons include daily living skills like using a fork and spoon and brushing their teeth — but they were limited in their old classroom.

The dream team of First Atlantic Restoration and The Home Depot changed that by transforming the classroom and soon the lives of students like 6-year-old Chase Yoshida — whose Mother gasped and clutched her chest as she wheeled her daughter inside.

“I’m a good one for crying,” Christina Yoshida said. “She’s id so grateful for the opportunity and all the people who made it happen.

The kitchen and bathroom are wheel chair accessible, the drawers pull out for access and the students can run appliance with the touch of a button.

“It just makes them happy that they can have that independence like , they don’t always have to rely on someone,” Jessica Arnold, an intellectual disabilities teacherm, told 10 On Your Side.

The team that made it happen also teared up as they watched Chase kick her feet and and smile with pride as she toured the room and ran a kitchen mixer all by herself.

Kathy Gallup, with The Home Depot, said, “For her to be able to grow up and do all those things for herself, if we had just the slightest little part in it you know what, it’s awesome.”

The ability to practice life skills regularly is really key to mastering them and in setting the wheels in motion for some of the students to gain their independence and to possibly get a job in the future.