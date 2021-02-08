Some Newport News students to return to in-person learning Feb. 22

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Some students in Newport News Public Schools will be physically returning to the classroom starting Feb. 22.

Self-contained special education students, newcomer English language learners, and students in preschool through third grade will return to in-person instruction on Feb. 22, Newport News school officials announced Monday.

Here’s the breakdown of student’s returning this month:

Special needs students (self-contained, K through fifth grade): In-person instruction four half-days per week (M, Tu, Th, F)

Special needs students (self-contained: sixth through 12th grade): In-person instruction four full days per week (M, Tu, Th, F)

English language learners (newcomers, first through eighth grade): In-person instruction four three-quarter days per week (M, Tu, Th, F)

Students in pre-kindergarten through grade three: In-person instruction four half-days per week (M, Tu, Th, F)

A second wave of students in grades four through 12 will return to a hybrid in-person learning model on March 8.

Students have been learning 100% virtually since the beginning of the fall 2020 semester. Division officials postponed the previous in-person return date for some students back in early January due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to families Monday, Superintendent George Parker III said the division has been working over the past few months to develop a safe plan for returning to in-person instruction.

Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam also directed all school divisions to offer some form of in-person learning by March 15.

Northam cited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which indicates coronavirus spread is rare in schools when proper safety measures are in place.

On Monday, Parker said the division is “better positioned” to move forward with returning students to classrooms because it’s equipped schools with materials, supplies and mitigation strategies to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“The state’s new guidance does not advise that we ignore community health metrics. These metrics are still extremely important when we consider potential factors that may impact school operations. However, our local or regional COVID data can no longer be the sole determining factor in our decision-making process. Our COVID-19 dashboard has been updated to reflect this change,” Parker wrote to families.

School operating hours will be the same for students who are learning virtually and in-person.

For details on scheduling for various students, visit the school division’s most recent return to learn update online.

The division will also be hosting town hall sessions for families. NNPS’ Return to Learn Town Hall will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 6-7 p.m. Click here to register.

Families can also review the complete Return to Learn Plan online.