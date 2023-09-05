SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Vacation is officially over across the board for students in the Tidewater area.

Tuesday marks the first day of classes at Chesapeake, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Accomack and Isle of Wight public school students.

The new changes at local schools this year mostly revolve around security, with deputies now serving as school resource officers in Chesapeake elementary schools. Police officers will serve as school resource officers at middle and high schools, with an additional two security officers in each school. Those security officers will not be armed, a schools spokesperson says.

In Suffolk and Accomack, metal detectors are now greeting students at the door. There are also 31 new security personnel district wide in Suffolk, distributed across most of the schools.

NEW this year, following several occurrences of guns being brought into school, weapons detection systems will greet students at all high schools @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/1CNBWJAnaD — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) September 5, 2023

Speed cameras meanwhile are also back in school zones in Chesapeake and Suffolk. If you’re speeding when kids are coming or going from school, you could get a citation.

We’ll have team coverage through the morning from WAVY’s KaMaria Braye and Brett Hall.