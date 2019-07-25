Portsmouth to extend school days by 10 minutes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools is adding 10 minutes to school days this year to give it more wiggle room for days lost to inclement weather.

The new times are:

High schools: 7:20 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Middle schools: 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

“A” elementary schools: 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. (Douglass Park will go from 8 to 2:50 p.m.)

“B” elementary schools: 9 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Preschools: 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

New Directions Center: 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

