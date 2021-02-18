Portsmouth school division stalls making back-to-classroom plans until next meeting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth School Board has delayed making a decision on a return-to-classroom plan, opting to keep remote learning as-is for the immediate future.

During a school board meeting Thursday night, the board declined to set dates for students in any grade level to return to in-person learning.

Instead, the board asked Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy to make a presentation on a hybrid model at a special meeting on Feb. 25. They’ll make a decision on returning to the classroom then.

The discussion comes as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam pushes for all public schools in the state to offer some form of in-person learning for some students by March 15 — two and a half weeks after Portsmouth plans to make a decision.

Some divisions, like Hampton, Newport News and Norfolk, have already made plans to get at least some students back in the classroom in the next month.

Students in Portsmouth have been learning 100% remotely since the school year began last fall. Portsmouth schools have been cautious in making a move toward in-person learning.

In early January, the school board decided it would again delay students’ return to in-person learning until COVID-19 cases decreased in the city. The benchmark set by the division was below 10% positivity for 10 consecutive days.

Some board members Thursday were in support of a return after spring break under a hybrid model. Some still not comfortable with reopening schools. The city’s percent positivity is 18%.

In mid-December, Portsmouth Public Schools also canceled all athletic practices through winter break in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

