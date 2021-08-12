Portsmouth Public Schools announce new hiring incentive program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, the Portsmouth Public Schools (PPS) Department of Human Resources announced a new hiring incentive program that will be in place through the start of the school year.

The program aims at bringing new people into the PPS workforce through a variety of financial incentives. School officials say that all new bus driver, school nurses, food services staff and teacher hires will receive a $1,000 new hire bonus.

In addition, the PPS employee who referred them will get a $750 referral bonus. However, those who have ongoing recruitment and hiring responsibilities are not eligible for the program.

There is no limit on how many people an employee can refer.

Visit the program’s website for more information.