PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), there are nearly one million students transported in school buses every day during the school year.

Even though there are no seat belts, a school bus is the safest transportation option for students. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) credits protective seating, high crush standards and rollover protection features.

School children are more at risk approaching or getting off a school bus. That’s why it is so important for all drivers to follow the laws when encountering a school bus.

Do you know when to stop? Test your knowledge of some school bus safety facts.