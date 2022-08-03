PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Perquimans County Schools is hosting its annual back-to-school bash on Thursday August 11.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Perquimans County High School and will give families the opportunity to pick up students’ schedules, fill out the required paperwork and pay the technology fee.

Organizers will also be giving out free backpacks while supplies last and multiple community partners will have booths set up to celebrate the beginning of the school year.

For more information about the back-to-school bash, contact Dr. Kanika Griffin, Chief Academic Officer of Students Services for the district at 252-426-5741 or at kgriffin@pqschools.org.