Operation School Supplies in Virginia Beach with Jeremy Wheeler

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Friday is the last day of 10 On Your Side’s Operation School Supplies.

10 On Your Side is making sure children in Hampton Roads have everything they need to start the school year off on the right foot.

Metereologist Jeremy Wheeler is at the Dillard’s at the Lynnhaven Mall In Virginia Beach through 1 p.m. for the final drop-off event.

Operation School Supplies is a decades-long tradition in which 10 On Your Side helps fill the supply closets for schools in 12 districts in Southeastern Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

1st Advantage Credit Union, Hampton Roads Honda and FSI returned as sponsors this year’s inciative.

10 On Your Side broke its own record last year by collecting more than 80,000 items for school districts across our region.