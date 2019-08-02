Operation School Supplies in Norfolk with Don Roberts

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side’s “Operation School Supplies” initiaitive is underway.

We’re collecting supplies for kids in our area through Friday, Aug. 23.

The initiative has become a tradition in Hampton Roads helping fill the supply closets for schools in 12 districts in southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

1st Advantage Credit Union, Hampton Roads Honda and FSI returned as collection sponsors for the 2019 initiative.

WAVY anchor Don Roberts visited the Walmart on North Military Highway in Norfolk on Friday, Aug. 2.

Last year, 10 On Your Side Operation School Supplies broke its own record by collecting more than 80,000 items for school districts across our region.