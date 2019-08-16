Operation School Supplies in Hampton with Katie Collett

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side’s Operation School Supplies is on the Peninsula this Friday.

WAVY anchor Katie Collett is at a Walmart on Cunningham Drive in Hampton where supplies are being collected for local students, to help them start the year off on the right foot.

10 On Your Side’s Operation School Supplies has been a decades-long tradition that’s filled supply closets for schools in 12 districts in Southeastern Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

1st Advantage Credit Union, Hampton Roads Honda and FSI returned as sponsors this year’s inciative, which runs through Friday, Aug. 23.

#OperationSchoolSupplies has been a great success so far today thanks to some of the amazing people you see here! Thank you for making the school year better for kids in need! Please keep donating supplies or make a monetary donation! More💙More💙More💙! pic.twitter.com/xbUzoXnAYG — Katie Collett (@KatieCollettTV) August 16, 2019

broke its own record last year by collecting more than 80,000 items for school districts across our region.