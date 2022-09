NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – NSU Coach Robert Jones is hosting his 5th annual Back-to-School Bash Monday, September 5 in Norfolk.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Joe Echols Arena.

Attendees can enjoy free food, school supplies, a bounce house and will get to meet the NSU men’s basketball team.

For more information about the event, email spartanbasketball@nsu.edu.