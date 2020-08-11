Northampton Co. Virginia schools giving parents options for fall return

NORTHAMPTON CO., Va. (WAVY) – Parents of students enrolled in the Northampton County school system on the Eastern Shore get to choose between two return-to-school options: full-time virtual learning or in-person instruction with social distancing.

Northampton County Public Schools (NCPS) plan to reopen on August 31.

A parent survey was mailed out in July seeking input on the plan for the 2020/2021 school year. The survey asked a series of questions, including which of the following the parent selected for their student(s):

Option 1: Blended Hybrid — Selecting this option means your child will attend school in person two days per week on an alternating A/B schedule and will learn from home during the remainder of the week. Group A students would attend school in-person on Monday and Thursday and Group B students would attend school in-person on Tuesday and Friday. This will allow for much smaller class sizes that meet the social distancing requirements. NCPS will make every effort to schedule students from the same family on the same days. Option 2: 100% Distance Learning — NPCS is offering a 100% virtual learning academy for any parents who are interested in having their child(ren) engaging in online learning. Selecting this option means your child will learn at home. Remote instruction will be provided online by NCPS teachers. Teachers will use Odysseyware and other virtual learning programs to provide distance learning for students. This platform will be like many homeschool options that are currently available. Parents would need to be able to accept certain responsibilities related to the education of their child to include attendance, device management, and internet access.

There was also a third option for eligible students, where in special cases students could attend 4 days a week, with Wednesdays off. This could be a possibility for Students With Disabilities and English Language Learners, for instance.

Families were encouraged to select one of the above options based on health and safety concerns rather than on the availability of course or program options.

The school system says if COVID-19 conditions improve, and families would like their virtual learning student(s) to resume in-person instruction, they are prepared to assist with that transition.

