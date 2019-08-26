Norfolk police host 3rd annual free haircut back to school event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department will host its 3rd annual “Five-0 and Fades” event in a few days, a community outreach initiative that gives free haircuts to school age boys.

The event will take place Sunday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Southside STEM Academy at Campostella.

The first 300 boys and young men ages 5-18 to receive haircuts will also receive a free backpack.

The event will have a “block party atmosphere” with games, free food and fun activities, including K-9 and other Specialty Unit demonstrations and opportunities for youth and their families to engage with Norfolk officers.

“I’m grateful our officers and community partners are intentional about sharing resources that will make a difference in the lives of our youth,” said Chief of Police Larry D. Boone. “We don’t just give kids a backpack, a pat on the back and say ‘good luck.’ We are far more invested than that! We will also continue our conversations about gun violence during this engagement opportunity. This is a true community win, when we gather and partner in the best interest of each other, for meaningful outcomes!”

Children must be accompanied by an adult to receive a haircut. Adults are not limited to the number of youth they may bring to receive haircuts.