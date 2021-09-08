Norfolk and Newport News students head back to class Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Students in both Norfolk and Newport News are heading back to the classroom on Wednesday.

WAVY’s Kara Dixon was at Maury High School in Norfolk, where there was already lots of activity around 7 a.m. Classes started for high school students at 7:25 a.m.

The school day is getting ready to start at Maury High!

At Jenkins Elementary in Newport News, balloons, Police Chief Steve Drew and even the Christopher Newport University baseball team and members of local First Baptist Church were there to greet students.

Welcome Back @nnschools students!



Kids at @NNPSJenkins are getting a warm welcome from @NewportNewsPD Chief Steve Drew, @CNUBaseball & First Baptist Church members.



Principal @23Principal says staff are excited to have kids back in school!

Both districts will have in-person learning five days a week, though students could apply for virtual learning.

Thousands of other local students returned on Tuesday in Hampton, Portsmouth, Isle of Wight, Suffolk, Chesapeake and Accomack. Virginia Beach students return Thursday, Sept. 9.

