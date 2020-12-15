Newport News Public Schools pauses winter sports, monitoring COVID-19 metrics ahead of students’ return next month

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – As coronavirus cases continue their upward climb, Newport News Public Schools is trying to determine its next steps in bringing students back to campus.

Some students are set to return next month, but school officials said that could change depending on the coronavirus metrics in the area. The district’s students have been learning virtually.

Meanwhile, the district is already making changes for athletics. Just a week after they began, winter sports are on pause until at least January.

We’re told the decision was a joint one made with other Virginia Peninsula districts.

“Depending on the metrics, we will make some decisions regarding when winter sports season will resume,” said Michael Nichols, an NNPS official.

School officials said they’ll be watching the numbers over the winter break to possibly reevaluate the “Return to Learn” timeline, if needed.

Certain special needs students, certain English language learners and pre-K through second-grade students who chose in-person learning are supposed to come back Jan. 11.

The city’s percent positivity rate is over 10%.

“Our goal is to get students back into school but health metrics will determine that — not necessarily a date,” said Superintendent Dr. George Parker.

Parker said his team will be monitoring those metrics over the next several weeks, but they’re already trying to be proactive looking at what happens once winter break is over.

“We have asked our teachers to consider working at home for at least through the first week after winter break,” Parker said.

Parker is hopeful the governor’s latest restrictions will drive the data down.

“I’m hoping that we will all mask up over the holidays,” he said. “We need the data moving in the right direction for us to be able to move Newport News in the right direction.”

School officials will meet on Jan. 11 to discuss what’s next for winter sports. The next school board meeting is Jan. 19.

