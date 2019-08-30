Near 60K items collected during 10 On Your Side’s Operation School Supplies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — For more than two decades, 10 On Your Side’s Operation School Supplies has helped hundreds of thousands of kids across Hampton Roads.

Gay Thomas, the coordinator school social work services for Virginia Beach, said, “When kids have new supplies, it allows them to have equity with the other students, so they don’t feel different and they have the same playing field as everone else.”

Nearly 60,000 items were collected this year.

The hard-working team at Harrison’s Moving & Storage returned this year to pick-up collections donated at participating businesses, then box up supplies and store them at their warehouse.

On Thursday, Harrison’s helped load the much-needed items onto the buses, trucks and SUV of area schools.

Elton Askew with Suffolk Public Schools said, “I believe that it will help the kids not only in Suffolk, but surrounding cities. Because, not all parents are able to buy school supplies for their kids so it’s a blessing.”

So what happens next?

Each school district will separate the boxed items and divvy them up to their classrooms. There’s a lot of work to do before school starts.

Dr. Jackie Miller, chief student support services officer with Chesapeake Public Schools, said, “With the help of WAVY, we are able to provide this for the students. If it weren’t for WAVY, we wouldn’t be able to provide the supplies we have.”

If you’re a parent in need of school supplies, each of the 12 participating school districts across the region will ensure your kids have the supplies they need when they arrive in classes the first day.