Mathews County Schools will open in the fall under a modified schedule amid the pandemic

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Mathews County Public Schools released a detailed plan explaining how the beginning of the 2020/2021 school year will look.

Click here to read the full reopening instructional plan.

The school board agreed on different plans dependent on the grade level, as follows.

Grades K-8

Students in grades K-8 will be divided into two cohorts or groups (Group A and Group

B).

During the first two weeks of school (August 31 – September 10), each group may

meet with their teacher(s) face-to-face at school according to the schedule below. The

remainder of the nine weeks will consist of remote/virtual learning.

Group A will attend school on Monday, August 31 and Tuesday, September 8.

Group B will attend school on Wednesday, September 2 and Thursday, September

10.

Group A & B students will transition to remote/virtual instruction on Friday, September

11 and continue until Monday, November 2.

Grades 9 -12

Students in grades 9-12 will be remote/virtual from Monday, August 31 – Monday, November 2.

The decision to continue instruction in the virtual environment will be made on a nine-

week basis. A reassessment of the COVID-19 conditions will take place the week of October 12.

School Calendars

Instruction

The school system said students will engage in five days of instruction and content that mirrors the regular school day to the greatest extent possible. All students are expected to engage

with the content on a daily basis.

Instruction will be delivered in a synchronous (students learning at the same

time) and asynchronous (students learning at different times) manner.

time) and asynchronous (students learning at different times) manner. A learning management system (Google Classroom or Canvas) will be used to

support instruction.

support instruction. Students will be issued a school Chromebook device to use for in-person and remote learning.

The plan from the school states:

Please be aware, that instruction this year will look very different from the spring experience when schools were forced to close suddenly. We are no longer in crisis mode. Our teachers will deliver new content remotely through one of the learning management systems: Canvas or Google Classroom. Remote live and recorded instruction will be available through Zoom or Google Meet. All students are expected to engage with the content on a daily basis. The work will be required and graded. Report cards will reflect the grades and attendance as is the standard. Mathews County Public Schools

Transportation

Transportation will be provided to the greatest extent possible. Families wishing to

utilize school transportation will need to make a request to their child’s school by

Wednesday, August 12.

Bus assignments will be made with adherence to physical

distancing requirements in mind. Students living in the same residence will be allowed

to sit on the same seat or in close proximity.

Students will be required to wear face coverings on the bus.

