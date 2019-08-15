Local teachers get behind #clearthelists to get much needed school supplies

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Teachers across the country and those here in Hampton Roads are using #clearthelists on social media to get ready for the new school year.

Newport News elementary school teacher Mary Lauren Crum says she got involved when she was added to a Facebook page for teachers who share Amazon wish lists full of much needed school supplies.

The idea quickly moved over to Twitter where celebrities are now helping to give back.

Crum’s wish list includes things like post-it notes, special seats, and books for the classroom. She normally pays out of pocket for the school supplies.

While many are bought by friends and family, she says other teachers from as far away as Chicago have chipped in to buy supplies on her list.

“It’s just really neat to receive these packages and you don’t know who they’re coming from. And then you see and you’re like wow! You really feel amazing. It’s just a blessing to see how others can support you and how you support others,” she said.

Crum says she’s also met other teachers because of the wish lists, which is something she’s excited about.

While some may not be able to give back financially, she says there are other ways to support teachers getting ready for the new school year.

“You can still volunteer your time. It’s just as valuable,” she said.

If you would like to help Crum, visit her wish list at this link on Amazon or to help other teachers, search #clearthelists online.