Local schools remind students, parents of temporary shift to remote learning following winter break

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local schools across Hampton Roads are reminding students and families that there will be a temporary shift to remote learning beginning Monday due to the holidays and the potential for a spike in coronavirus cases.

VIRGNIA

CHESAPEAKE

Monday, Jan. 4, students return to learning temporarily online. The school system posted to social media saying on Jan. 19, Option 1 students return to on-campus instruction.

HAMPTON

Instruction will be virtual for all students from Jan. 4 through Jan. 15.

The school posted to Facebook a reminder saying the “modified in-person learning for PreK, kindergarten, and PreK-12 students with disabilities served in a self-contained environment will be on hold to create a ‘buffer’ between holiday gatherings and in-person learning, reducing the chance of possible COVID-19 exposure.”

ISLE OF WIGHT

Isle of Wight County Schools confirmed that students will return to a temporary remote learning model from Jan. 4 until Jan. 15 to allow time to “ride-out any spikes in cases from holiday travel and gatherings.”

Students on the in-person continuum will return to in-person hybrid learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

PORTSMOUTH

Portsmouth Schools says that classes and regular office hours will resume, Monday, Jan. 4 and as a reminder, all students will be learning remotely until at least Feb. 2. That includes English language learners and special education students.

SUFFOLK

Suffolk schools say it will not bring students back to in-person learning in early January, instead opting to continue virtually due to a continued rise in COVID-19 cases over the holidays.

Students will not return for face-to-face instruction on Jan. 4 (for elementary) or Jan. 11 (for secondary).

VIRGNIA BEACH

The school board will be holding a workshop this week to discuss the updates for in-person learning throughout the school system.

The workshop will be Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. and administration will be presenting an updated proposal for how and when to move forward with bringing students back for face to face

WILLIAMSBURG-JAMES CITY COUNTY

YORKTOWN

As a reminder, the York County School Division says that students will temporarily shift to the to the Remote Model from Jan. 4 until Jan. 8.

The schedule adjustment is due to “the potential for a spike following the holidays and the time required to contact trace with confidence,” according to a social media post.

NORTH CAROLINA

CURRITUCK COUNTY

Currituck County Schools is reminding parents and students that there is no school for students from Monday, Jan. 4, until Wednesday, Jan. 6. Virtual learning for all students will resume on Thursday, Jan. 7.

The school posted to its Facebook saying elementary and middle school will return to in-person instruction on Jan. 11.

Additionally, a special Board of Education meeting will take place on Jan. 7 to discuss a return to in-person learning for Currituck County High School and JP Knapp Early College.

