NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As students head back to class, groups across the region are trying to help those in need. One sports bar and grill wants to get a few kids the VIP treatment.

Jennifer MacDonald owns Sharks Sports Bar and Grill in Norfolk. She wants to treat four students living in the Mermaid City to a free shopping spree. As a mother, she knows the stress that parents face when it comes to preparing to go back to school. MacDonald realizes kids are sometimes bullied because of their appearance.

“Kids are near and dear to my heart,” MacDonald said. “I know that sometimes going back to school can be a confidence thing. I just want to boost the confidence for a few kids.”

MacDonald is from Norfolk and understands money is tight for many families. She said she wants to do her part to give a helping hand.

“You always hear about kids being bullied or you hear about parents struggling. I want to give back and I want to help. I’m a giver and I always try to help someone. “

If you would like to nominate a child, you can email a bio and summary of financial need to sharkssportsbarnorfolk@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is August 11.

If you would like to donate school supplies or money you can attend Claw Fest on August 19. Clawfest is 1-4 p.m. at 1524 Johnstons Road, Norfolk, Va. 23518.