SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local organization will hold a back to school drive in Suffolk.

The Coz Foundation is gearing up for its second annual back to school drive. Suffolk native and founder of the organization, Taylor Rabb says that last year they were able to donate 200 bookbags to children across Hampton Roads.

Rabb says they provided free haircuts, nail services, raffles, entertainment and games at last year’s event.

The back to school event kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. in Magnolia Park.