Local Boys & Girls Clubs to host after-school programs, provide internet access for students

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula announced on Wednesday they would be welcoming kids ages 6-12 to take advantage of their after-school programs this year.

The group says they’ll offer internet for students to complete their schoolwork as well as places to visit after school at the following locations:

  • Citizens Unit (1815 Shell Road, Hampton 23663)
  • Crossroads Village Unit (12749 Nettles Drive, Newport News 23606)
  • Gloucester Unit (7066 Hayes Shopping Center, Hayes 23072)
  • Greater Hampton Roads Unit (629 Hampton Ave., Newport News 23607)
  • Peninsula Unit (New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive, Newport News 23608)
  • York County Unit (Yorktown Middle School, 11201 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown 23692)

The clubs are set to open on Sept. 8 and will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Registration will begin on Aug. 24, but the group says there is limited space. This means they are operating on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There is a one-time new member fee of $25 and a $60 weekly fee per child.

Each child that attends will receive lunch and a snack, virtual classwork time, and daily physical activities and programs.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the group is requiring curbside check-ins, temperature checks throughout the day, hourly sanitization of spaces and equipment, hourly handwashing for kids and staff, and masks for staff.

However, they have provided the following disclaimer to families: “Even with these precautions in place, we are unable to guarantee there will not be exposure to COVID-19. We advise that you make any decisions for your family with this in mind. We realize that Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula is the only place that some families in our community can turn to when schools are closed, and we will continue to provide a safe environment for young people.”

