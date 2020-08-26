Local Boys & Girls Clubs to host after-school programs, provide internet access for students

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula announced on Wednesday they would be welcoming kids ages 6-12 to take advantage of their after-school programs this year.

The group says they’ll offer internet for students to complete their schoolwork as well as places to visit after school at the following locations:

Citizens Unit (1815 Shell Road, Hampton 23663)

Crossroads Village Unit (12749 Nettles Drive, Newport News 23606)

Gloucester Unit (7066 Hayes Shopping Center, Hayes 23072)

Greater Hampton Roads Unit (629 Hampton Ave., Newport News 23607)

Peninsula Unit (New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive, Newport News 23608)

York County Unit (Yorktown Middle School, 11201 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown 23692)

The clubs are set to open on Sept. 8 and will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Registration will begin on Aug. 24, but the group says there is limited space. This means they are operating on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There is a one-time new member fee of $25 and a $60 weekly fee per child.

Each child that attends will receive lunch and a snack, virtual classwork time, and daily physical activities and programs.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the group is requiring curbside check-ins, temperature checks throughout the day, hourly sanitization of spaces and equipment, hourly handwashing for kids and staff, and masks for staff.

However, they have provided the following disclaimer to families: “Even with these precautions in place, we are unable to guarantee there will not be exposure to COVID-19. We advise that you make any decisions for your family with this in mind. We realize that Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula is the only place that some families in our community can turn to when schools are closed, and we will continue to provide a safe environment for young people.”

For more information, click here.

Stay with WAVY.com for local coronavirus updates.

Latest Posts: