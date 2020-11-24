List of Hampton Roads school districts posting confirmed coronavirus cases

A teacher sits in an empty classroom and prepares materials for children at a closed school in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Amid widespread efforts to curb the new wave of coronavirus infections in one of the hardest hit European countries, the Czech Republic closed again all its schools on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – In an effort to provide transparency, several local school districts have launched dashboards that include a breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases at specific schools. Some of the dashboards are updated daily, while others provide a weekly snapshot.

Click on the dashboard links below to view the latest health metrics provided by each school district.

Chesapeake Public Schools (CPS) currently provides a weekly update, every Tuesday, with the latest COVID-19 information. Although, at a recent school board meeting they discussed changing it to a daily update.

The dashboard shows the total number of positive coronavirus cases, both self-reported and cases reported by the Chesapeake Health Department.

Click here to view the latest case data.

On Nov. 23, the Chesapeake School Board voted unanimously to keep its current in-person learning plan as-is, with the option to move individual schools to remote learning if necessary. This decision was made as the City of Chesapeake was experiencing a spike in cases.

All grades have returned to some form of in-person hybrid learning. Earlier in the school year, families were given the choice to have their child learn on-campus (Option 1), or they could choose a 100% online learning option (Option 2). Currently, Option 1 elementary-aged students (grades PK-5) attend school on the Traditional Model, five days per week, while Option 1 students at the secondary level (grades 6-12) are operating on the Blended Model, with students reporting to campus two days per week and learning from home for the remaining three days.

CPS has posted the full Nov. 23 School Board Presentation.

“If we see a sudden increase in cases or outbreak at a particular school or location, we can address that at the school level versus the entire district,” Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton said.

Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) provides a weekly update on its COVID-19 dashboard, based on data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The dashboard identifies staff and student infections at the division and school level.

Click here to view the latest dashboard data.

The district is implementing its Return to Learn Plan based on the status of COVID-19 community transmission, positivity rates within Newport News Public Schools and the school division’s ability to provide in-person instruction and other activities.

Superintendent Dr. George Parker presented an update on Phase 2 of the district’s Return to Learn Plan during a Nov. 17 school board meeting. It includes a new timeline for students to return to in-person learning beginning in January.

Suffolk Public Schools is now providing a dashboard updated with the district’s health metrics. The page provides a weekly snapshot for the Eastern Region and the City of Suffolk, pulling from the state’s data every Monday.

The school system said one case does not equal one individual. The total number of cases may include a single individual who was in multiple locations.

On Nov. 12, the Suffolk School Board voted to delay a return to in-person learning until at least January.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) has a COVID-19 dashboard that it updates every weekday by 10 a.m. It lists the date of the possible transmission, when the school system was notified, which school reported the case and the number of cases reported.

Click here to view the latest dashboard data.

Anyone identified as a close exposure contact will be contacted by VBCPS and be required to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure. A close contact is defined by the CDC as someone who was within 6-feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

All others identified as low-risk exposure contacts will receive a letter from VBCPS via the AlertNow notification system.

The Williamsburg-James City County (WJCC) school district launched a COVID-19 dashboard which breaks down data by school and the date of the reported case. It also lists the specific number of cases involving students or staff.

The dashboard is updated daily.

On Nov. 16, the dashboard noted the first case involving a student. A second student case was reported on Nov. 23.

The division has four paths in its Return to Learning plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

Due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the region, WJCC announced that it was returning to remote learning for all students the week after Thanksgiving break and the week after winter break.

VDH School Outbreak Data

The Virginia Department of Health has its own dashboard with data on outbreaks reported in school settings. The VDH dashboard is updated once a week, on Friday. Click here for the latest data.

An outbreak in a school is defined as at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 where persons are linked by a common exposure to an ill person, setting, event, and time period. VDH uses the national outbreak definition. A COVID-19 outbreak is considered school-associated when transmission occurs within the school setting or at a school-sponsored event between students, staff, or visitors. For this reason, a school may report that a student or staff who attends their school is positive for COVID-19, but that does not necessarily indicate that a school-associated outbreak has occurred, and the school may not be listed on this dashboard.

Outbreaks are only reported for schools that have at least 30 enrolled students and staff.