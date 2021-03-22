IOW schools plan to return more students to in-person learning five days a week

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight County Schools will be bringing back additional students for in-person learning five days a week.

Currently, all pre-Kindergarten through fifth-grade classrooms are operating on a Traditional Model — five days a week — of instruction.

The school division on Monday said it planned to return students in grades six through eight on the In-Person Continuum to a full, five-day weekly schedule beginning Monday, April 12.

Students who are learning remotely in those grades will stay with the five-day schedule for the current Zoom model.

Self-contained special education students in grades six through 12 will also return to their schools for five days of in-person learning.

School officials say some high school students will go to a four-day in-person schedule April 12 as well.

High school principals are now allowed to give some hybrid students more in-person learning time if they need additional support. The decisions will be made based on the school’s capacity and the individual student’s needs.

Different high schools have different capacities under social distancing and CDC COVID-19 guidance.

Criteria for consideration includes:

Seniors in jeopardy of not graduating

Students with a D or F average in two or more classes

Chronic absenteeism

Students experiencing homelessness

English learners

Medical documentation noting major impact on mental health condition

IEP, 504, or school-based intervention team decision

Families who have a high school child who has been identified to return for more in-person instruction will be notified on March 29 and informed of the schedule for the child.

At that time, the principal will share specific information about the plan for their school.

Parents who have questions even if their children have not been identified as needing more in-person learning support can still contact their child’s principal for more information.

Mitigation measures have prevented in-class spread of the COVID-19 virus thus far in grade levels learning in-person. Those same measures will be in place as middle and high schools return more students to their buildings.