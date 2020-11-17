Increasing COVID-19 cases prompts WJCC Schools to return all students to remote learning after Thanksgiving

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Following suit of some other local schools, Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools announced Tuesday it would be returning all students to remote learning for a week after Thanksgiving break.

Remote learning will be underway from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 for all students in the school division.

The move to remote learning will also happen the week after winter break, from Jan. 4-8.

All school buildings will be closed to the public during those two weeks. Staff will be able to work remotely if they can based of their job requirements.

“Why is this necessary? This week, the health department’s Eastern Region, which includes WJCC, moved to the highest risk level for transmission. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns there may be another significant spike in the number of COVID-19 cases following the holidays due to travel and exposure at gatherings,” the division wrote in a news release.

The division will also use the remote learning weeks to evaluate whether it needs to change the timeline for secondary students to begin a hybrid in-person learning model.

School administrators will continue to monitor data and communicate with families as needed about adjustments to the schedule and learning model.

