How to save money on school supplies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the traditional school year starting in about a month many parents are beginning to plan for back to school shopping.

According to the Better Business Bureau, consumers across the country spent about $83 billion on school supplies. They are expecting that number to rise this year again.

In order to save money, the BBB encourages you to establish an amount you are willing to pay and prioritize your list based on that set budget.

Also, they suggest you do your research. You may find that one item on your child’s school supply list may be cheaper at one store compared to another.

You can also save a little bit of money down the road if you buy in bulk for items you know you will continue to need.

“We always encourage consumers to shop at home before they go out and buy new supplies,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, President, CEO, BBB Eastern NC. “Chances are you have a lot of those supplies left over from last year and you won’t have to buy as much as you were anticipating.”

If you are an online shopper, often times stores have discount codes you can use when you checkout as well.

Additionally, be mindful of a store’s return policy and if they have a restocking fees, especially for items like laptops and tablets.

And in Virginia, you can take advantage of the sales tax holiday weekend, which is August 2-4 this year. Shoppers can save money by not having to pay sales tax on eligible items.