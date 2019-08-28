How to avoid overscheduling your kids – and yourself – this school year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With a new school year comes new sports, clubs and other activities that can have your child running ragged.

10 On Your Side spoke to parenting expert who shared tips on how to avoid over scheduling your kids and yourself this school year.

Sam Fabian with Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters says the old adage is true: sometimes less is more.

Fabian’s advice is for parents to take a step back and ask yourself some important questions.

“What is in the best interest of my child? Is my child getting enough sleep every night? Are we eating meals that are healthy, that we are not doing take out all the time or we’re not doing frozen or eating in the car all the time?”

If you’re answering no she said those are signs you should cut out something. Another sign to slow down is when your child’s grades are suffering or they’re anxious and clingy.

Fabian says it’s not only OK to say “no” to an extracurricular activity its healthy. “Often times we have our kids on a timeline that is so tight they don’t even have time to think for themselves,” she said.

Fabian says kids need time to just chill, daydream and even complain that they’re bored.

There’s no magic number of activities or clubs your child can handle. Fabian told 10 On Your Side that each child is different.

She suggests you sit down and come up with a schedule then predetermine which activity the child will drop if it becomes too much.

Fabian says coaching your kids like this is a great life lesson.