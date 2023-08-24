PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit is holding more Back to School events to encourage teens to sign up for a Student Freedom Pass.

The pass, which has been around since 2016, allows kids ages 13 to 17 to ride the bus, light rail and ferry free of charge until their 18th birthday or until two months after graduation.

HRT’s holding an event on Thursday at their headquarters on Armistead Avenue in Norfolk from 5-7 p.m.

There’s also an upcoming event on September 14 from 5-7 p.m. at the Brittingham Midtown Community Center in Newport News.

Those who can’t make it can fill out an application online and visit an HRT transit center during info booth ticketing hours.

For more info, call HRT Customer Service at 757-222-6100 or visit https://gohrt.com/programs/student-freedom-pass/application/.