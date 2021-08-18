Hampton NAACP, Hampton Police to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic and school supplies give-away Saturday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton NAACP will be among local organizations hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and backpack supply give-away Saturday.

The Hampton NAACP will be joined by Commonwealth Atty Anton Bell, Hampton Police Department, and other Law enforcement departments for the Pfizer vaccine clinic and backpack school supplies give-away.



The event is slated for Saturday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the YH Thomas Community Center located at 1300 Thomas Dr.

Food boxes and masks will be distributed too. The Hampton University Health Mobile unit will provide Pfizer Vaccine shots for ages 12 and up! Law enforcement agencies will have a hiring resource area.

Officials say children must be present to get school supplies.