Hampton City Schools extends 100% virtual learning period through first week of February

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Hampton City Schools will continue to learn 100% virtually through the first week of February.

Hampton students have been learning remotely since the end of winter break. That model was scheduled to go through Friday, Jan. 15.

“We recognize this may present a hardship for some families. Thank you for remaining flexible as we continue to navigate these challenging times as we work together to provide exceptional teaching and learning for our students. We will continue to communicate with our families and provide updates on this important matter,” the division said.

That model is for all students, including pre-K, kindergarten, and select pre-K to 12th grade students with disabilities served in a self-contained environment.

“We anticipate our in-person PreK, kindergarten and select PreK-12 students with disabilities served in a self-contained environment will return to the school building for in-person instruction on Monday, February 8, 2021. During the interim, these students will continue to follow their current virtual schedule,” the division said in a notice to parents Monday.

The division said it remains in the “lowest to lower risk” category based on its mitigation strategies and risk of transmission in schools, but said community metrics are indicating learning needs to remain remote. Those metrics include the total number of new cases per 100,000 people within the last 14 days, percentage of tests that are positive during the last 14 days and percentage of hospital beds in the region that are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Jan. 28 and 29 are scheduled teacher workdays and professional development days. Students do not have class on those days.