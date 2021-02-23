Gloucester schools to send out survey on expanding in-person learning

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester school officials are asking for input on further reopening schools for in-person learning this semester.

The Gloucester School board met Tuesday night to discuss an expanded reopening plan for the division.

The board decided to send out a survey to see what parents would prefer for the rest of the semester.

This comes as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam pushes the state’s public schools to offer some form of in-person learning by March 15.

All grade levels of Gloucester students have been learning on a hybrid in-person model. Students still have the option to learn 100% remotely.

In its first semester, Gloucester schools reported success in keeping some students in the classroom without outbreaks or transmission of COVID-19.

School division officials in January said educating students and staff about wearing masks and keeping their distance was key, as was additional federal funding.

The survey discussed Tuesday at the school board meeting will ask a few key questions:

Do fully remote kids want to start coming to school?

How many days would they want to come back: two or four?

Do kids currently coming to school two days a week want to start coming in four days a week?

The board plans to meet next month to review the survey responses on either March 4 or 9. They will announce the meeting date on Monday.

If responses lean toward a wish for further reopening, they could be looking at March 18 to start phasing some grades from a two-day hybrid model to a four-day hybrid model.

During this time frame, fully remote students could start phasing in if they choose.