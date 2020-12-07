Gates County Schools students to return in different plans for 2nd semester

Paul Adamus, 7, climbs the stairs of a bus before the fist day of school on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Dallas, Ga. Adamus is among tens of thousands of students in Georgia and across the nation who were set to resume in-person school Monday for the first time since March. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — In a special Board of Education meeting on Monday, Gates County Schools voted for students to return to school at the beginning of the second semester on January 6, 2021.

Elementary students will return under Plan A and middle and high school students will return under Plan B.

Plan A will have all students in schools, face-to-face, while Plan B will be a blended learning of virtual and remote only options.

Plan A will be instilled for Buckland Elementary, T.S. Cooper Elementary, and Gatesville Elementary schools. Plan B will be instilled for Central Middle School and Gates County High School.

View the full plans below:

Gates County Public Schools initially began the 2020 school year with fully remote learning, Plan C, due to the coronavirus pandemic.