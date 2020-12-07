Gates County Schools students to return in different plans for 2nd semester

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — In a special Board of Education meeting on Monday, Gates County Schools voted for students to return to school at the beginning of the second semester on January 6, 2021.
Elementary students will return under Plan A and middle and high school students will return under Plan B.
Plan A will have all students in schools, face-to-face, while Plan B will be a blended learning of virtual and remote only options.
Plan A will be instilled for Buckland Elementary, T.S. Cooper Elementary, and Gatesville Elementary schools. Plan B will be instilled for Central Middle School and Gates County High School.
View the full plans below:
Plan A: click here
Plan B: click here
Gates County Public Schools initially began the 2020 school year with fully remote learning, Plan C, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
