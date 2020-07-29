FULL LIST: Back-to-school plans for every school district in the Hampton Roads region

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – This upcoming school year will be unlike any other. School divisions are all working on separate plans on how their 2020/2021 school year will look amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Some local public school districts have already announced plans with many opting to begin with virtual learning. A few school systems in our region are starting with a hybrid of in-classroom and remote instruction.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order in mid-March when the pandemic hit, with the intent of bringing students back to the classrooms, but that never happened.

On June 9, Governor Northam announced a phased reopening of K-12 schools, which gradually permits in-person instruction to resume for the upcoming school year, while prioritizing the health and safety of students and staff.

The Phase Guidance for Virginia Schools was updated on July 6 as Virginia entered Phase 3 of Forward Virginia.

Before reopening for the new school year, every public and private school in Virginia is required to submit their health and instructional plans to the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) in compliance with CDC and VDH recommendations.

Many local school districts sought input from families and staff members, through surveys and virtual forums, as they developed their return to school plans.

Here is a detailed look at where each school district in the WAVY TV 10 viewing area stands (as of July 29). This list will continue to be updated as more school districts release their plans. Plans are subject to change depending on the COVID-19 rates in our region.

VIRGINIA

Accomack

Accomack County Public Schools announced a hybrid return-to-school plan for the 2020/2021 school year.

Students will have in-person instruction two days a week and remote learning for the other three days a week, under the hybrid coronavirus reopening plan for fall 2020.

The school board voted on July 21 after several hours of comments.

Chesapeake

The Chesapeake School Board voted 6-3 during a July 27 meeting to begin the fall semester with virtual instruction.

The virtual learning plan will be reevaluated for elementary students on a monthly basis, and every nine weeks for secondary schools. Decisions will be based on health statistics for the area.

Gloucester

Gloucester Public Schools will begin the fall school year with fully virtual learning, for at least the first nine weeks.

The school board voted 5-2 for the remote learning plan on Tuesday, July 28.

Hampton

Hampton City Schools have not announced their plan for the 2020/2021 school year yet, but Superintendent Jeffery Smith announced on July 28 that he will recommend at the August 5 school board meeting that all schools in the district start with fully virtual instruction.

Superintendent Smith and other division administrators will discuss the return-to-school plan during a Facebook live event on the Hampton City Schools page, on Monday, August 3 at 7 p.m.

Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight Public Schools held a community input meeting on July 28 regarding the county’s plan for reopening schools.

The school board is expected to finalize the plan for the division at a special meeting at 9 a.m. on July 30 at Westside Elementary School. The meeting will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Newport News

Newport News Public Schools will present its final ‘Return to Learn’ recommendations to the school board for approval on Tuesday, August 4.

The results from a community survey that went out in June showed the majority of people preferred a mix of online and in-person instruction. However, school officials say they know one plan doesn’t fit all.

Superintendent Dr. George Parker and other school officials will answer questions about the Return to Learn plan, live on Facebook on Thursday, July 30 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk

Norfolk Public Schools was among the first local school districts to announce their plans for the upcoming school year.

The school board voted 6-1 on July 22 to begin the first quarter (first nine weeks) with 100% virtual learning. The district’s website as of July 29 said more information on the plan was ‘coming soon.’

After the first quarter, the board said it will reassess the possibility of adding in-person instruction based on local health data related to COVID-19.

Portsmouth

Suffolk

There are currently two options the Suffolk school district is considering: 100% virtual or a hybrid model.

A fall planning survey was released to parents and guardians the week of June 22.

The Suffolk School Board is scheduled to meet again on August 13, 2020, during which a vote is expected on the plan for the upcoming school year, which is set to begin on Sept. 8.

Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach School Board meeting on July 28 went into the early morning hours, with members ultimately deciding to start the year off virtually, beginning Sept. 8. After debating for more than seven hours, the board voted 8-3 to start classes online, then gradually add in-person learning when deemed safe, during the pandemic.

The plan also provides choice for families. Parents will be asked in the coming days to select one of two options for their children. Option 1 provides in-person instruction when the health metrics indicate it’s safer to do so, or parents may select Option 2 which ensures virtual instruction for their children through at least the first semester of the school year.

There is a breakdown of their Fall 2020 plan on the district’s website.

Williamsburg/JCC

Williamsburg/James City County students will learn virtually for first nine weeks of the fall semester. Administrators made the announcement on July 27.

Students will do daily online learning, including live instruction from teachers and independent assignments and activities. Attendance will be monitored and assignments will be graded.

Families can also opt-in or opt-out to continue virtual learning for the 2020-2021 school year.

More information on Path 1 learning in WJCC Schools will be shared during a presentation at the school board meeting Aug. 4, which will be streamed on the WJCC Schools website .

York County

York County Schools Superintendent Dr. Victor Shandor wrote an email to families saying he is going to recommend the school board adopt a remote learning model to start the fall semester on Sept. 8.

The school board will consider Shandor’s recommendation during their meeting July 30 at 5 p.m., which will be livestreamed.

NORTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA

Camden County

Camden County Schools Board Of Education announced on July 24 that schools will begin the 2020/2021 school year on Plan C, which is 100% remote learning for students for the first nine weeks grading period.

Camden Early College High School will begin classes on August 12 and all other schools on August 17.

The school board also decided that Grandy Primary School will begin the school year with 100% remote learning, with a target date of September 8 to transition to Plan B, which is a mix of remote and in-person instruction with no more than 50% of students in the building at any given time and strict safety guidelines in place.

Currituck County

The Currituck County Board of Education voted on July 27 to begin the upcoming school year with remote learning.

The upcoming school year will start under Plan C , which is entirely remote learning for the first nine weeks of school with students participating in online instruction.

Students will receive feedback and grades linked to the content standards in each course.

Dare County

The Dare County School Board voted Monday, July 27 to proceed with a plan that would start the fall semester on August 17 with remote learning for pre-K through grade 12.

The school board voted 5-2 to proceed with option 4.

When appropriate, the grades would then transition out of remote learning to option 1, 2 or 3, which range from five days a week of in-person learning for grades K-6, to K-12 attending school onsite on alternating weeks.

Elizabeth City

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Board of Education adopted a hybrid learning plan on July 27 for the upcoming 2020/2021 school year.

ECPPS will return in August under a hybrid plan which is Plan B, Option F, from the state’s Lighting Our Way Forward: North Carolina.

The first nine weeks will include remote learning for students while providing the opportunity for one-on-one assessment of Exceptional Children students, English Language Learners, and Pre-K.

Gates County

Despite a low number of COVID-19 positive cases , relative to the rest of the state, the Gates County Board of Education chose to go with “option C,” fully remote learning, for the first nine weeks of the upcoming school year. In a statement, the board said they will revisit their policies in that nine weeks with the goal of going to in-person learning.

Full coverage of Gates County's return-to-school plan.

Hertford County

On July 22, the Hertford County Board of Education unanimously approved Plan C to begin the 2020-2021 school year, which is remote learning for the first nine weeks, with online instruction.

The school division says there will be more information coming regarding face-to-face opportunities for orientation as well as special conditions for students.

In addition, the district says they will re-evaluate the next steps for the 2nd nine-weeks and beyond during the initial period.

The first day of school for Early College High School (ECHS) is August 6 and is August 17 for all other schools in the district.

Perquimans County

During a July 27 meeting, the Perquimans County Board of Education approved reopening schools under Plan B, which includes a combination of face-to-face and remote learning.

Highlights of Plan B: Grades 9-12 : students receive face-to-face instruction on Monday and remote learning Tuesday through Friday. Grades 7-8 : students receive face-to-face instruction on Tuesday and Wednesday at PCHS and the other three days of remote learning. Grades K-6 : students receive face-to-face instruction on Tuesday through Friday with remote learning on Monday.

Public schools in Perquimans County are scheduled to reopen for the 2020/2021 school year on August 17.

Back to School Resources for Virginia and North Carolina

Virginia Department of Education Return to School Plan: Recover, Redesign, Restart 2020

North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Return to School Plan: Lighting Our Way Forward

CDC Guidance for K-12 Schools

WAVY.com Back to School coverage