Free school supplies to be given out to military families Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads is hosting a drive-thru school supply giveaway event Friday.

The back-to-school event will give out free school supplies — paper, pencils, pens, erasers, glue sticks, scissors, highlighters, and crayons — in backpacks to the military community.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Cutter Athletic Park, 100 Elementary Drive in Norfolk.

It’s hosted by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department and sponsored by Operation Homefront and USAA.

“It is important for us to be able to continue to provide support to our military members and families, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kelley Harkins, MWR Director at NSA Hampton Roads. “These past few months have been very challenging for so many people, so it is great for us to bring a little bit of happiness, as well as relieve some financial stress for our military families as they prepare for the upcoming school year.”

Supplies will be given first-come, first-serve to those who have a valid military or Department of Defense-issued ID.

Latest Posts: