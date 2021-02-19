Franklin City School Board approves phase-in plan to get students back to in-person instruction in March

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — The Franklin City School Board approved the revised phase-in plan to get students back into the classroom in March.

The plan will have students on the hybrid learning plan coming back to in-person instruction on March 15. The board approved the decision at the February 18 meeting.

The revised schedule was developed after Governor Northam called on all schools in the

state to offer some form of in-person learning by March 15.

“I want to thank everyone in this division for rallying up to get our kids back in school,” said chairwoman Amy Phillips.

According to the most recent Parent Survey results, 45% of the student population chose the hybrid learning model, and 55% chose to remain on the virtual learning plan.

Throughout the school year, officials say division staff has monitored the pandemic to ensure the safety of students, staff, and families.

Mitigation measures such as mask-wearing and staying 6-feet apart will still be in place as students return to in-person instruction.

Additionally: