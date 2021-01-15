Franklin City Public Schools votes to remain virtual through 3rd Nine Weeks

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin City Public Schools (FCPS) has voted to remain virtual through the 3rd Nine Weeks.

The School Board meeting was held Jan. 14 to vote on the decision on remaining virtual.

FCPS Superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling recommended the option to the board due to rising COVID-19 cases in the city. Additionally, the move will allow faculty and staff enough time to get the COVID-19 vaccine, if they choose to receive it.

The School Board says it will review COVID-19 data and the proposed phase-in plan at the next meeting on March 18. During the meeting, members will discuss whether or not it is safe to return to in-person instruction during the 4th Nine Weeks.

School officials say if the School Board approves the March phase-in plan, then teachers, staff, and students will gradually begin to return to in-person instruction on a hybrid schedule in April.

Parents will still have the option to continue virtual instruction for their children.

Sterling will also be holding town hall meetings with students and parents next week to “ensure their voices are heard.”

Students Stakeholders Town Halls:

• J. P. King, Jr. Middle School — Thursday, January 21, 2021, 1 p.m.

Please click the link to join the webinar with passcode: 038987



• Franklin High School – Thursday, January 21, 2021, 2 p.m.

Please click the link to join the webinar with passcode: 038987



Parents/Community Stakeholders:

Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 6:00 p.m.

Please click the link to join the webinar with passcode: 334379