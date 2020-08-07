Franklin City Public Schools to begin school year with 100% virtual instruction

Back to School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – On August 6, the Franklin City School Board voted to begin the upcoming school year with 100% virtual instruction.

The nine weeks of virtual instruction will begin September 1 and continue through November 4, unless the board decided to extend it. If they don’t, Preschool through 3rd grade, special education, and English learning students will return to school in-person four days a week, beginning November 5.

Students in 4th grade through high school will then move to either a virtual or hybrid A/B schedule, meaning some students will go to school in the morning and others in the afternoon.

The FCPS School Board Work Session was recorded and can be viewed at this link.

Read the FCPS Reopening Plan

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10